2027: We Will Not Leave APC For Anybody, Wilson Declares

Pastor Reuben Wilson, founder of the Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability (PRIFGLA) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayelsa State, has declared that despite attempts by some persons to hijack the party in the state, he and his supporters would remain resolute and demand that the right thing be done.

This was as the APC chieftain charged members of the initiative and other All Progressives Congress faithful in Bayelsa State not to abandon the party for anyone.

Pastor Reuben, who is also a member of the Governing Council, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, gave the charge on Thursday while addressing members of the initiative during an emergency meeting at its secretariat in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to him, recent events, especially the ward and local government congresses, revealed that old APC members were sidelined. He expressed dismay at the actions of some individuals who think they own the party more than others.

He said in his local government (Southern Ijaw), his input was never sought, neither was he consulted during the ward and local government congresses.

Wilson therefore expressed disappointment that old APC members who stood and built the party were being treated with disdain, emphasizing that such an attitude would breed division and acrimony.

Despite this, he urged party members to remain loyal to the APC and support Governor Diri, emphasizing the importance of unity within the party.

The APC chieftain reiterated his commitment to the party and its leadership, emphasizing the need for unity and cooperation to achieve sustainable progress and development in Bayelsa State.

“Today, I’m happy that the mission of the initiative has come to fruition. Governor Diri’s decision to join the APC is a fulfillment of our prayers for an APC governor in Bayelsa State.

“I also commend Governor Diri for his commitment to development, and I urge APC members to always pray for and support the governor to succeed.

“I call on party members to prioritize the party’s interests and the state’s development over personal interests,” he concluded.