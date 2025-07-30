2027: We Were Offered Ministerial Positions, Money To Kill Coalition –Nwosu

Former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Ralph Okey Nwosu, yesterday said members of his National Working Committee (NWC) were coerced and subjected to all manner of unfair treatment to frustrate the use of the party as a coalition platform.

Nwosu, who failed to disclose those behind the action, further said that he was offered three ministerial appointments, one for him and two to nominees of his choice, but he rejected the offer.

The former chairman, who addressed the NEC members earlier, said: “We’ve taken the step so that Nigerian democracy will be on the road, on the track again.

“Instead of one party, one individual wanting to create fascism, convert Nigeria to one state, to one party state “It was only the ADC that said no. ADC said no, and Nigerians took part to embrace us for saying no, that we must have an opposition party, another party in force. “They feel that it is all about money, and they will tell you, if you can’t get them with this amount of money, what you need is more money.

“But we in ADC, especially the NWC members, we said, no, we rejected every offer,” he said. Meanwhile, Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, David Mark, is confident the ADC will produce the next president in 2027. Mark, who formally took over as leader of the party yesterday, assured transparent leadership, internal democracy and accountability.

ADC was unveiled on July 2 as a coalition platform and Mark nominated as interim National Chairman, with former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as interim National Secretary. Mark and other national leaders of the party were formally sworn in at the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ADC, following the dissolution of the party’s NWC.

The immediate former National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim, moved the motion for the dissolution of the NWC of the party with immediate effect and a caretaker appointed pending the conduction of its National Convention. The motion was seconded and was unanimously adopted by NEC members through a voice vote.

They were sworn in by Commissioner for Oath, Barrister E. I. Oyowole at about 7:50 p.m. Representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were present at the meeting. Mark, who was former President of the Senate, said he committed to full democratic practices and principles that abhors imposition and special privileges. “Internal democracy, transparency and accountability will be our mantra.

“We will build a technically competent bureaucracy for the party and ensure structured financing. All members will truly own the party. “We will be fair and just to all party members. We promise to be totally transparent. ADC will have zero tolerance for anti-party and other forms of indiscipline,” he said.

He promised the NWC would raise committees to review the manifesto and the constitution of the party to meet and reflect the aspirations of the Nigerian people. Six National Chairmen were also appointed into the NWC, including former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, Bamidele Ajadi, Andrew Uchendu and Hajia Najatu Naama.

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, was confirmed as National Publicity Secretary, while Dr. Mani Maman is the National Treasurer NEC also ratified the expulsion of the ADC presidential candidate in 2023, Dumebi Kachukwu, from the party, following a motion moved by Mr. Eyiowuawi Razak zonal Chairman South West.