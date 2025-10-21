2027: We Need New Constitution, Not Amendment, Olanipekun Tells NASS

Ex-Nigerian Bar Association President Wole Olanipekun (SAN) yesterday advised the National Assembly to halt action on amendment to the 1999 Constitution, insisting that the country needed a new acceptable one. According to him, it will be difficult for Nigeria to achieve development with the much-criticised Constitution. Olanipekun said this at the Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD).

He said: “The National Assembly should, for the time being, stay action on the ongoing amendment or any further amendment to 1999 Constitution. “This Constitution needs a new rebranding, a complete overhaul, a substitution altogether.

It has to be a negotiated document that will pave the way for a new social order. “We cannot continue to live by the 1999 Constitution, which haunts us as a military albatross. “Let us borrow a golden leaf from other countries, and determine to live together, an appreciable terms and conditions.

“By suggesting to the National Assembly to stay action on any constitutional amendment for now, one is not advocating a state anomie, or normlessness. “Rather, I am proposing a transition period, of between now and 2031, a phase that will give us sufficient time, to reflect on the ills, plaguing, or that have plagued our previous constitutions to date.”

Olanipekun also advocated a leadership system with gender equality to promote women development. He also sought a referendum focused on inclusiveness where people speak collectively in unity for the growth and development of the nation He said: “I wish to submit that a referendum has become overdue. A referendum is the solemn act by which a people, collectively speak in unison to decide matters of grave national importance.”