2027: We Need Leaders Who Truly Love Nigeria – Archbishop Kanu

Former Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Archbishop Uche Kanu, has said that Nigeria’s leadership debate ahead of 2027 should not be defined by age, but by the quality of governance and patriotism—remarks that resonate with the rising profile of politician Adewole Adebayo.

Responding to questions about the growing call for younger leaders, the cleric declined to endorse any individual but emphasised that competence and love for Nigeria must take precedence over generational considerations.

He said, “I don’t want to mention names. Whether the candidate is young or old, all we need is good governance—someone who loves this country.”

His comments come at a time when Adebayo and other emerging political figures are gaining attention in national discourse, particularly among voters seeking alternatives to traditional political elites.

“While not directly referencing any candidate, Kanu’s position underscores a broader expectation that leadership should be anchored on integrity, vision, and a genuine commitment to national development.

The Archbishop maintained that both older and younger aspirants bring unique strengths—experience on one hand and dynamism on the other—but warned that neither attribute alone guarantees effective governance.

Instead, he stressed the need for leaders who are driven by selfless service and a desire to make Nigeria more prosperous and peaceful.

Kanu’s remarks add a moral dimension to the ongoing political conversations, suggesting that the electorate should look beyond age or regional sentiments and focus on candidates capable of delivering meaningful change.

As political momentum builds toward the 2027 elections, his message reinforces a growing sentiment among Nigerians that leadership credibility—rather than age brackets—should be the defining factor in choosing the nation’s next leaders