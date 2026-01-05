2027: We ‘ll Follow Wike’s Directives –Rivers APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State yesterday said it would follow the directives of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike ahead of 2027 general election.

Chairman Rejoice Otobo stated this during Wike’s “thank you” visit to the council yesterday. Otobo assured Wike that the people would not fail him because of the landmark achievements recorded in the LGA during his tenure as governor of the state.

He said: “We await instructions from you on the 2027 elections. “Wherever you ask us to go, there we shall go; whatever you ask us to do is what we will do. “All the people of this LGA have decided that where you want us to go is where we will all go.”

Similarly, his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ikechukwu Obuzor, who thanked Wike for his developmental strides in Ahoada, also pledged complete loyalty to the minister.

He said: “I want to say that we are standing firm with you: wherever you go, we will go. “Rest assured that come 2027, Ahoada West will go with you in total,” he said. Council Chairman Chita Eugene, who described Wike as “the political field marshall of South South”.