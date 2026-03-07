New Telegraph

March 7, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2027: We Didn’t…

2027: We Didn’t Issue Directive To Govt Officials –INEC

2027: We Didn't Issue Directive To Govt Officials –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied a timeline to government officials seeking elective positions in the 2027 general elections to resign.

The commission, in a statement on X on Friday, said the news circulating online directing such government officials to resign on March 26 is fake.

“The commission wishes to state clearly that the information is false and did not emanate from INEC.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

INEC has not issued any such announcement, and the graphic being circulated is fake and misleading.

“Members of the public, media organisations, and political stakeholders are therefore advised to disregard the message in its entirety,” the commission said. INEC stated that all official information, announcements, and updates from it are published only through its verified channels.

The commission advised members of the public to verify election-related information through these official sources and avoid sharing unverified content capable of misleading the public.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Sack Of David Mark, Aregbesola, Others As ADC National Officers
Read Next

Journalist Petitions Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Over Alleged Bias