2027: We Didn’t Issue Directive On Govt Officials – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied given timeline to government officials seeking elective positions in the 2027 general elections, to resign.

The commission in a statement issued on X on Friday, said the news circulating online directing such government officials to resign on March 26 is fake.

“The commission wishes to state clearly that the information is false and did not emanate from INEC.

“INEC has not issued any such announcement, and the graphic being circulated is fake and misleading.

“Members of the public, media organisations, and political stakeholders are therefore advised to disregard the message in its entirety,” the commission said.

INEC stated that all official information, announcements, and updates from it are published only through its verified channels.

The commission advised members of the public to verify election-related information through these official sources and avoid sharing unverified content capable of misleading the public.

“The commission remains committed to providing accurate, timely, and transparent information to the public,” it added.