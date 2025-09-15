2027: We Conducted Smooth, Transparent Ward Congresses –Adamawa PDP

The Adamawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward congresses held across the State have been described as hitch free and transparent, as most ward executives emerged through consensus at designated centres.

The Chairman of the PDP Wards Congress in Adamawa State, Gebon Timothy Kataps, in an interview with journalists while monitoring the exercise said the congresses across Nigeria, had so far been peaceful, orderly, and well attended.

He disclosed that the monitoring team had visited at least three wards at the time of the interview and found the turnout impressive. He said: “So far so good, this is the third ward we are visiting and we are very impressed with the early turnout of delegates, the women and men of the party who have come out in their numbers to either vote for their candidates or affirm consensus candidates.

“The turnout of women is impressive. In several polling units, women were seen coming out in large numbers and maintaining order as they awaited the start of elections. “Even when men were moving around, the women stayed in line, which was quite commendable. “We are also impressed with the unity we see among party members in all the wards visited. The atmosphere has been very peaceful”, he added.