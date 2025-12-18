2027: Wabara Issues Rallying Cry For Unity In PDP To Stop APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) wants peace and stability to reign in the crisis-plagued opposition party. Speaking at the BoT meeting in Abuja yesterday, Chairman Adolphus Wabara, urged the National Working Committee (NWC) to reconcile all aggrieved members. According to him, unity remains the party’s most urgent task, urging aggrieved members to return to the fold.

The former Senate President said: “This is a moment that calls for reconciliation and healing. “I appeal to all aggrieved members, at every level of our party, to sheath their swords and return fully to the PDP family.”

He said the deteriorating security situation and severe economic hardship in the country under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government requires a strong opposition to respond effectively to the moment.

Wabara said: “At such a time, the PDP must not be divided; we must stand together as a united force, ready to rescue our nation.” He urged party members not be disturbed or discouraged by the defections from the party to the ruling APC. According to him, history has shown that the strength of the PDP does not lie in fleeting political movements, but in the party’s “deep-rooted connection with the Nigerian people”.

He said: “The 2027 election will not be about defections or propaganda; it will be about the Nigerian people versus a failed government.” National Chairman Kabiru Turaki said the NWC had already initiated the reconciliation process.

He acknowledged the party’s turbulent past, marked by internal conflicts and external pressures, but said the new leadership had chosen reconciliation as a core principle of its administration.

The chairman said the NWC has been engaged in extensive consultations with key party elders and stakeholders to rebuild trust and cohesion.

Turaki admitted that the party had made mistakes in the past and said the new leadership was determined to correct them, both internally and in its relationship with Nigerians.