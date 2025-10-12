2027: Voter Apathy Can’t Deliver Change, Atiku Tells Youths

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerian youths to play an active role in the 2027 general election, warning that the change they desire cannot be achieved through voter apathy.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Atiku expressed concern over the low level of youth participation in elections, noting that a voter turnout of 25 to 30 percent in each cycle is insufficient to drive meaningful change.

The former vice president made the remarks during a courtesy visit by a group of youths from across the 19 northern states, led by Alhaji Adamu Bappa Gombe. He encouraged them to mobilise their peers and influence greater participation in the 2027 polls.

Atiku lamented that many young Nigerians feel disillusioned by hardship, fraudulent elections, and poor governance.

“Every time they come to discuss bad governance, fraudulent elections, and the hardships faced by citizens, I feel deeply concerned. They worry about how their votes don’t count and how government policies negatively affect their livelihoods and businesses,” he said.

He urged the youths not to lose hope, stressing that meaningful change can only come through the ballot.

“I reminded them of their responsibility to encourage their fellow young people to participate actively in the process of leadership selection through elections,” Atiku said.

The former vice president also pledged his continued commitment to restoring democratic values, promising that he and his allies will not relent until Nigeria is recovered from anti-democratic forces.