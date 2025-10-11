2027: Vote Out Bad Politicians Performing Below Expectations, Cleric Urges Nigerians

General Overseer Of Victory Life Bible Church International, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, yesterday, called on Nigerians to vote out bad politicians come 2027 general elections. Achudume also urged the citizens to collect and use their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) to eject politicians performing below their expectations, in the forthcoming election.

He spoke in an exclusive interview at the church Headquarters on Friday in Abeokuta, the state capital. The cleric said that until corrupt politicians who could not meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people were flushed out public office, the citizens cannot witness a new Nigeria of their dreams.

He said urged politicians at the federal, state and local government level to implement people oriented policies that would reduce the current economic hardships including inflation, hunger, high cost of food items and living conditions among the citizenry.

“people should go and get their PVCs and vote out bad politicians in 2027 elections. Corruption politicians are the reasons we are having the problems we have in Nigeria.” Achudume said.