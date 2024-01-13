2027: Vatsa Warns North Leaders Not To Wrestle Power With Tinubu

…Blast Prof. Ango Abdullahi over rotational presidency comment

…says “it’ll spell doom for the country

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa has warned that any attempt to alter the political arrangement that produced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023 will spell doom for the country in 2027.

The former Spokesman of the APC in Niger State specifically warned that those flying the card of the need to abolish the current zoning arrangements in the country should have a rethink.

According to him “shifting of goal post at the middle of the game will tell no good of the unity of the country.”

While reacting to the recent comment credited to the former spokesperson of Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi as saying that the rotational presidency being practised by Nigeria since 1999 “is democratically irresponsible”.

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in an interactive session with newsmen in Minna, said those agitating for the abolition should wait until after 2027, and maybe when every region must have had a shot at it.

It should be noted that the former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria had argued in an interview that “If you are practising democracy of one man one vote you do not talk about the power going to one area or region or something.

“You are looking for leaders who will take us out of the woods. The search is going to be for good leadership in Nigeria, not allocating a leadership that you are talking about.”

However, Vatsa equally believes that the submission by the Elder statesman “is not only undemocratic but a joke taken too far for the interest of peace and unity of the country called Nigeria”.

Vatsa argued that rather than contemplating on abolishing the zoning arrangement, “we should be clamouring for an Igbo Presidency after 2027 for equity, justice and fairness”.

He added that “it is after every region had tested the presidency that we can begin to fly any card or come to the table to discuss on how the country can be governed”.

He pointed out that no region of the country should continue to lay claim to power saying that “we all know the peace and stability that the zoning arrangement has brought to the country since 1999. It will therefore be selfish and unpatriotic for anybody or region to want to wrestle power with Presisent Tinubu in 2027”.

The former Commissioner wondered why anybody who has an interest in this country at heart would dream or contemplate the abolishment of the rotational presidency, saying “This idea did not come when former president Muhammadu Buhari destroyed the fabric of the country for eight years”.

He added that “despite the eight years of misery, nepotism, ethnicity and the naked looting of the country’s treasury by Buhari and his failed team, everywhere was quiet in the north because he is from the north.

“If a bad leader emerges from the north, we the northerners keep quiet even when they knew very well that Buhari was destroying the economy and the unity of the country, but kept quiet.

“When we lose out in the game of power as a region, the leadership must be changed. It will not work this time around”.

Vatsa pointed out that apart from the great Sardauna of blessed memory who picked a Christian and a Yoruba man Sunday Awoniyi from Kogi state as his personal aide, every other leader has personalized leadership with religion, ethnicity and nepotism as their pre-occupation in the north.

“The leaders that emerged from the north in recent times only build dynasties for their children, extended family, their friends and cronies. The poverty in the north is man-made, not from God. It’s being created by our leaders and the elites so they can continue to govern the people easily unfortunately it has turned against them”, he said.

He suggested that what the north should be talking about right now is how to end the insecurity all over the region as a result of poverty and lack of education, stressing that “when Chief Obafemi Awolowo was telling the Yoruba “free education, go to school, what were the northern leaders telling us here in the north?

“ I can tell you for free that poverty occasioned by lack of education and bad governance by northern leaders over the years is largely responsible for the current insecurity everywhere in the region.

“Until the leaders stopped building dynasty for themselves with public funds and do the needful, insecurity will persist in the north.”

He concluded therefore that it is not possible to change the goalpost in 2027, especially in the middle of the game or else it will be an invitation to anarchy in the country.