2027: Vatsa Blasts El-Rufai, Babachair

Share

…Says “You are all self-serving politicians”

…Warns that Northerners against Tinubu don’t believe in Nigeria’s unity

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa has lambasted the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachair Lawal and former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai over their position against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

The former Publicity Secretary of APC in Niger state said the duo have lost their political integrity to have even conceived in their hearts to want to stop the re-election of President Tinubu or to speak for the north.

While reacting to recent comments credited to the former SGF that he will join forces with El-Rufai to stop President Tinubu in 2027, Vatsa said the two individuals who claimed to be speaking for the north are not only “self-serving” politicians but have lost their credibility and relevance to speak for the region.

Vatsa who spoke to selected Journalists in Minna on Friday, warned that those individuals from the north clamoring for power to return to the region in 2027 do not mean well for the unity of Nigeria.

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism argued that “only South East Nigeria has the chance to make case for 2027 and certainly not the north, such dream is a threat to the unity of Nigeria”.

Accordingly, he said “Both El-Rufai and Babachair Lawal can not win their respective local government areas in a free and fair election in 2027 because the average Northerner is politically wise now and nobody can deceive them anymore.

“They now know that religion and ethnicity can not put food on the table, so therefore ‘religion politics’ is dead in the north. The people have been used and dumped in the past. They are wiser now”.

Furthermore, Vatsa alleged that the insecurity that the former Kaduna state Governor planted in his state, especially in Southern Kaduna in a desperate move to win a second term in office is still raging, stressing that “there is no amount of soap that can wash him clean before the people.

“In the run-off to the 2019 general elections, we all saw how militants disguised as bandits were unleashed on a particular zone in Kaduna state just because they knew that the people were not with them. The people, including their leaders, were killed like animals.

“Thank God that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restored peace in the area and has equally given these people a sense of belonging. President Tinubu has recognized their existence as human beings. Is it the same people you want to set against Tinubu in 2027”?

While disclosing that the north is more fragmented politically than any region in the country currently, the former Coordinator of Public Affairs to former governor Abubakar Sani Bello claimed that the hitherto political unity in the north is dead and long gone with former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his words: “The North can never speak with one voice again because former President Buhari succeeded in destroying the unity of the North. The political situation in the north today is that of everyone for himself or herself and God for us all.

“They always come to deceive the poor northerners with religion and ethnicity and after elections, they cornered everything to themselves and their immediate family members, and leave the people in abject hunger and poverty. That era is over, the slogan now is “de for who dey for you”.

Hon. Vatsa pointed out that Nigerians have not forgotten how an individual in this country used a whooping sum of N600 million just to cut grass at Internally Displaced People’s (IDPs) camp, saying that “in a country where we are serious in fighting corruption, such people should be in jail rather than thinking of how to join forces with another discredited person to stop Tinubu’s re-election.

“Let me tell you, 36 of El-Rufai and 36 of Babachair Lawal in each of the States of Nigeria can not stop President Tinubu from winning his second term in 2027. It is only God and Nigerians that can decide 2027 but not some individuals who have out-lived their political relevance.

“The foundation of poverty in the north today which they are using against Tinubu was laid by successful leaders from the region. Nobody can blame Tinubu over the poverty and the insecurity in the north today because whenever we get into power, we only think about our immediate family”.

END

Share

Please follow and like us: