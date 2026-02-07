The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State will secure victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Governor Uzodinma spoke on Friday in Umuahia during the inauguration of state coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, a political movement aligned with President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Speaking with crowd of supporters, Uzodinma, who also serves as National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, was represented at the event by the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

The Governor described the Renewed Hope Agenda as more than a campaign message, insisting it reflects a promise to address longstanding economic challenges facing Nigerians.

Onyejeocha said the Tinubu administration had recorded measurable progress across key sectors of the economy and deserved a second term to consolidate its policies.

“This inauguration marks our collective commitment to ensuring that Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda reaches every household and every community across Nigeria.

“When the President unveiled this agenda, it was not campaign rhetoric; it was a sacred promise to restore hope to millions of Nigerians,” he added.

Onyejeocha said her experience in government had shown that the administration was actively implementing its pledges to Nigerians.

“I have seen how this government is protecting workers’ rights, promoting fair wages, strengthening workplace safety, and expanding employment opportunities across key sectors of the economy,” she said.

She urged the newly inaugurated coordinators to prioritise grassroots mobilisation, stressing that national policies can only succeed when they resonate at the community level.

“Today, you are being commissioned as ambassadors of hope, agents of transformation, and the critical bridge between government and the people,” she said.

“I urge you to give your full support, dedication, and commitment to this mandate so that together we can deliver lasting change and renewed confidence in governance.”

Earlier, the Abia State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and former Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Henry Ikoh, said the group was focused on mobilising support for President Tinubu and APC candidates across the South-East.

“We have the mandate to re-elect President Tinubu—not just in Abia but across the entire South-East,” Ikoh said.

He argued that the President’s economic reforms and infrastructure initiatives justified a renewed mandate.

“Nigeria has moved from consumption to production. The naira has stabilised against the dollar. States now receive more funds, and it is only right that we reciprocate this by renewing his mandate in 2027,” he said.

Ikoh, an APC governorship aspirant in Abia, called on members of the movement to intensify grassroots engagement, describing victory for the party in 2027 as essential.

Former senator representing Abia Central, Senator Nkechi Nwogu, said the growing number of defections into the APC signalled rising acceptance of the party in the state.

“There is now a massive influx into the APC. We have become a big family, and that means we will win from top to bottom,” she said.

While acknowledging the party’s weak showing in the 2023 elections, Nwogu said current political realignments positioned the APC for success in 2027. She added that Abia would benefit from returning to the political mainstream under experienced leadership.

Former Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, Prince Paul Ikonne, also expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, insisting that the APC had no serious competition in the state.

“The PDP is completely dead, the ruling LP is weak, and the ADC is not yet a party. APC will take over Abia in 2027,” Ikonne said.