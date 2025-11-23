2027: Uyo Will Vote Massively For Eno – SSG

The Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, has reaffirmed the unwavering loyalty and support of Uyo Local Government Area to Governor Umo Eno, declaring that the people will stand solidly with the administration in recognition of its fairness, inclusiveness, and commitment to development.

Speaking at a massively attended APC Home Going Weekend held at St. Patrick Primary School, Uwah said Uyo’s support for Governor Eno is anchored on gratitude and trust.

“I bring you greetings from Pastor Umo Eno, who asked me to thank you deeply for your continuous support to his administration. The very first appointment announced by the Governor was the SSG, why won’t Uyo support his government? I thought I came for a meeting only to see a rally of this magnitude,” he said.

In his welcome address, the APC Chapter Chairman, Mr. Gabriel Ikpe, commended party leaders and members for their unity, noting that “we have only one political party in the state, which is the APC,” and expressing confidence that the party would win convincingly in 2027.

Also speaking, the Member Representing Uyo State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Hon. Uwemedimo Asuquo, said Uyo has no justification to stand outside the APC fold, given that the Governor appointed the SSG, the ALGON Chairman, the UCCDA Chairman, and several other key officials from the local government area. He expressed confidence that the APC would deliver one hundred per cent in the next election.

The Chairman of UCCDA, Sir Anietie Eka, declared that Governor Eno’s performance has already settled the debate about 2027, noting that attention should now shift beyond the next election. He maintained that the Governor’s achievements across all sectors have positioned the APC for victory.

Similarly, Hon. Monday Eyo praised Governor Eno for promoting unity across the state, noting that the harmony witnessed at the gathering reflected the Governor’s inclusive leadership style. He expressed optimism that this unity would translate into a smooth electoral process.

ALGON Chairman, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, applauded the SSG for his guidance and consistent support to the people across wards 1 to 11. He thanked Governor Eno for appointing their son as SSG and highlighted the administration’s impressive record in project execution. He pledged to mobilize grassroots support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno, and all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor’s aides, the Senior Special Assistant on Entrepreneurial Development, Mr. Ime Uwah, assured of their total commitment to securing a seamless and decisive victory for the APC.

High points of the event included accreditation and revalidation of APC membership, presentation of the party register to the SSG, and goodwill messages from stakeholders, women, youths, elders, non-indigenes, and clan representatives, all reaffirming their unalloyed support for Governor Umo Eno’s second term.

Dignitaries in attendance included the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Anieti Udofia; the wife of the SSG, Dr. (Mrs.) Inemesit Uwah; State WALGON President, Mrs. Akaninyene Uwemedimo; former Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Prof. Chris Ekong; Delivery Advisor on Tourism, Sir Charles Udoh; Coordinator of ARISE Initiative for the Elderly, Mrs. Mercy Eka; and several aides to the Governor, alongside elders, stakeholders, women, youths, students, and non-indigenes.