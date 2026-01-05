2027: Uyo Promises Highest Votes For Eno

Akwa Ibom State has concluded the 32-day Christmas Unplugged festival with the celebration of Uyo Day 2025, held at the Village Square, Christmas Park, Uyo.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, described the Christmas Unplugged initiative, especially Uyo day, as a fulfilment of the aspirations of the forefathers of the Uyo people for unity and peaceful coexistence.

The SSG commended Governor Umo Eno for his commitment to tourism development and economic growth said the event has enhanced cultural preservation.

While expressing gratitude to the Governor for showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Akwa Ibom to the world, also thanked the State Chief Executive also thanked the Governor for numerous developmental strides recorded in Uyo Local Government under his watch.

He assured the people of Uyo of more dividends of democracy under the current administration and expressed confidence that the Local Government Area would deliver massive support for Governor Umo Eno in the 2027 elections.

“Today, Uyo has become one united Local Government. I thank His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno, for putting this together to showcase our rich cultural heritage to the world and for the things he has done for the people of Uyo.

As SSG, I can tell you authoritatively that we have never had it this good,” he said.