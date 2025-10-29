2027: Utsev Urges Benue Youths, Women To Participate In CVR Exercise

The Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, has called on the people of Benue State and all eligible Nigerians from 18 years and above to come out en masse and participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Prof. Utsev, who highlighted the importance of the exercise, emphasised that voter registration is a vital civic duty and the only means through which citizens can exercise their right to choose leaders and contribute to national development.

He stated that participation in the exercise is the surest way of ensuring the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enable him to consolidate on the good policies and programmes of the current administration that are already transforming lives and putting Nigeria on the path of greatness.

The Minister particularly urged women and youths to take the exercise seriously by visiting registration centres in their localities to get registered.

Prof. Utsev, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Terhemen Oraduen, also advised individuals who have misplaced their voter’s card or wish to transfer their polling units closer to their villages to visit the nearest INEC offices for assistance.

He further appealed to those who have registered but have yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), to do so without delay.

The Minister called on traditional rulers, religious and opinion leaders to mobilise and encourage their people to take advantage of the opportunity provided by INEC and ensure mass participation in the exercise.