2027: Unlike In 2023, PDP Zones Presidency To South, Confirms Damagum As Nat’l Chair

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has agreed that its candidate in the 2027 presidential election will come from the South. This is a departure from 2023 when the ticket was thrown open to qualified Nigerians from any part of the country.

The party had earlier expanded the scope of assignment of its National Convention Zoning Committee (NCZC) to include zoning of the 2027 presidential ticket.

The committee headed by Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, was originally mandated to zone the national offices of the party in the November 15 National Convention, which will hold in Ibadan, Oyo State.

But Diri told committee members, who met shortly before the NEC meeting, that party leaders, including state governors, decided that the committee “should not only zone the party offices but as a National Zoning Committee, that we should equally zone the presidency.”

He added that even by “the section of the constitution of our party that they quoted in our appointment letters, it is clear that we need to do the zoning of both the party offices and the presidency.”]

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who read the communiqué at the end of the meeting, said NEC approved the report of the National Convention Zoning Committee, which recommended “that all PDP national office positions currently in the northern region of the country (should) remain in the North.

“That all PDP national office positions currently in the southern region of the country (should) remain in the South.” Ologunagba stated that since the position of the national chairman is retained in “the northern region of the country, the presidential candidate of the party for the 2027 General Election is hereby zoned to the southern region.” The communiqué directed the regions to immediately micro-zone positions within its zone for implementation.

The proceedings were, however, temporarily suspended to swear-in Amb Umar Damagum as PDP substantive National Chairman. Damagum has been acting as national chairman since March 2023, following the removal from office of the former National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The National Secretary, Sen Samuel Anyanwu, moved the motion for Damagum to be confirmed as substantive national chairman; seconded by former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George. Damagum was immediately sworn-in.

He will be in office till the PDP’s National Convention on November 15 and 16 this year. Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Sen Bala Mohammed had told the NEC that they have information that some of the party leaders at the state level may be penetrated by security agencies so that they can cause disaffection in the party and scuttle the national convention.

The governor, however, disclosed that all the communications to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the convention have been signed by “the National Working Committee and that we don’t have any determining issue.”

Mohammed, who is the Bauchi State Governor, assured that the governors are working with the National Working Committee to navigate some of the challenges threatening the National Convention.

Meanwhile, the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) has called for unity, sacrifice and inclusion in the November convention. BoT Chairman, Sen Adolphus Wabara, in a message at the board’s meeting in Abuja, yesterday, said no political family thrives on endless exclusion. Wabara whose speech was read by the Secretary of the Board, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, advised PDP to apply wisdom and flexibility in enforcing its rules.

“If necessary, we must relax or regulate certain party laws to accommodate genuine interests and reintegrate those who truly desire to return,” he advised. The former Senate president noted that reclaiming victory for PDP in 2027 will demand more than rhetoric. “It will demand sacrifice in exchange for the collective interest of the party and more important the Nigerian people,” he said.