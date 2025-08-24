2027: Umahi Calls On S’East To Support Tinubu Re-Election

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has once again called on the South East geopolitical zone to re-elect President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

This is as he noted President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to inclusive economic prosperity for all sections of the country.

Speaking at the celebration of the silver jubilee of the throne of the traditional ruler of Amaifeke community in Orlu Local Government Area and Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Institutions, Dr E.C. Okeke, the Ezeudo II of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom, held at Eze Imo Palace, Owerri in Imo State, Umahi urged the South-East to support the re-election bid of the president.

Umahi, who represented Tinubu at the event, congratulated the celebrant on his long and eventful 25 years of royal reign, describing him as a man of profound integrity and a leadership asset not only to Imo State but also to the entire South-East and the nation.

The minister stated that the people of the South-East have a pride of place in Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope agenda” of rebuilding Nigeria and making her the pride of the continent of Africa.

He stated, “Reference was made to the new trajectory of road infrastructure transformation being witnessed in all the parts of South-East, including the Onitsha-Enugu road, Owerri-Aba road, Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Enugu-Abakaliki dualisation, Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Nasarawa-Abuja Renewed Hope Legacy project, bridges, among others.

“The representative of Mr President used the opportunity to solicit the unalloyed support and solidarity of the people of South East for the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.

“He asked for unanimous support for the re-election of President Tinubu come 2027, noting that the South East has not had it this good in terms of inclusiveness in the economic and political landscape of the nation.”