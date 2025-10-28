2027: Ukwa West Demands Abia Reps Seat

The Ukwa Equity and Justice Group has demanded that all parties zone their tickets for the Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency election in 2027 to the Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

In a statement yesterday, Chairman C. Nwachi and Secretary O.S. Michael said the late Chinonyerem Macebuh from Ukwa West occupied the seat from 1999 to 2007 before “voluntarily stepping down” for Ukwa East.

According to them, the seat has been occupied exclusively by individuals from Ukwa East ever since. The group said: “Our unambiguous position is that the position of member, House of Representatives in 2027 should be zoned to the Ukwa West LGA for justice and equity.”

It promised that Ukwa West would “vote for any party that will see this injustice and correct it,” and conversely, “vote against anyparty that will encourage this injustice.” The group appealed to Governor Alex Otti to support the aspiration of Ukwa West to produce the next federal lawmaker.