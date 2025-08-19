2027: UACC GO Advises Policitians

The United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) General Overseer Rev. James Owoyemi has urged the politicians prioritising the 2027 general election to consider the interest of the suffering Nigerians. Owoyemi, who decried the severe economic hardship, insecurity and other challenges facing Nigeria, said the focus now should be rebuilding the country, not campaigning.

He said this as part of the celebration of UACC’s 60th year anniversary, and also marking his 5th year in the saddle as the spiritual leader of the church. The cleric said: “Our prayer is that Nigeria would be great again. “Nigeria is a Nation of God, either you agree or not.

This country has passed through so many things, but if not because of the grace of God, Nigeria still remains one indivisible nation. “Do you know that this is not possible without the grace of God? And it’s obvious because of the insecurity, economic situation in the country, the level of poverty and things like that, one is a bit concerned.

“But we are coming from somewhere. So, it is going to take some time to fix our challenges. “I want to appeal to Christian leaders in Nigeria, let’s continue to pray for the government of Nigeria. “That’s my own submission because you know they need our prayers.”