2027: Tunji-Ojo’s Supporters Inaugurate Campaign Coordinators

The Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), a political support group led by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has inaugurated its Local Government and Ward Executives in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The initiative, according to the group, is part of its strategic efforts to ensure a landslide re-election victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The inauguration ceremony drew party stalwarts, community leaders, and enthusiastic supporters from across Ose and its environs.

Delivering a keynote address on behalf of Tunji-Ojo, the Director General of AMG, Chief Olumuyiwa Asagunla, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to grassroots mobilisation, political education, and unity of purpose. He charged the newly inaugurated executives to serve as steadfast ambassadors of Tinubu’s vision and to work diligently to consolidate the President’s achievements.

Also speaking at the event, the group’s Convener, Engr. Babatunde Gbalajobi, noted that AMG has consistently demonstrated impactful political engagement across the state—ranging from coordinating voter enlightenment programmes to promoting youth and women’s participation in governance.

“With chapters now firmly established across multiple LGAs, AMG has become a formidable engine of political mobilisation, known for its disciplined structure and results-driven approach,” he said.

The inauguration in Ose marks another milestone in AMG’s statewide expansion, reinforcing its role as a rallying force for the actualisation of President Tinubu’s renewed mandate.