2027: Tunji-Ojo, Kekemeke Mobilise Support For Tinubu In Ondo

The Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the National Vice Chairman (Southwest) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Isaacs Kekemeke, have commenced mobilisation for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in Ondo State.

The APC leaders, under the banner of the PBAT Continuity Project, pledged to deliver massive votes for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election and support all candidates of the party in future polls.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the group held at the PBAT Continuity Project office along Oyemekun Road in Akure, Tunji-Ojo promised that Ondo State would surpass its 2023 performance in support of President Tinubu. The event drew prominent APC leaders and elders from across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The Minister noted that Ondo played a crucial role in Tinubu’s victory in 2023 and assured that with unity and commitment from APC members, the state would exceed expectations in 2027.

“This project, Asiwaju for the second term, is our project. PCP is our project. In the last election, we had 67%, but our target this time is to do far, far better than that. With the calibre of people in PBAT Continuity Project, we will deliver more than expected once we agree to work together,” he said.

Also speaking, Hon Kekemeke, who chairs the NIPOST Board, said President Tinubu deserved a second term because of his leadership and commitment to national development. He praised the group’s founders for the initiative, noting that it would help solidify Tinubu’s mandate beyond 2027.

“This is a President from the southwest, and we cannot but support him. This President is doing extremely well. For the good of our country, our region, and ourselves, it is good that President Bola Tinubu continues as President. He means well for the southwest,” Kekemeke said.

A former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, also endorsed the PBAT Continuity Project, saying it came at a critical time when the President needed the full backing of Nigerians.

“I’m happy to be part of this group, and I can assure you we will deliver on the group’s mandate. These are committed and respectable leaders who want to ensure that President Tinubu not only returns in 2027 but receives maximum votes in Ondo,” Akinterinwa stated.

In his welcome address, the Director-General of the PBAT Continuity Project, Mr Femi Agagu, said the group would engage communities across the state to garner broad-based support for Tinubu’s re-election. He said the group’s membership would be expanded for greater impact.

Princess Oladunni Odu, the first female Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Ondo, and former Commissioner for Information, Mrs Tola Awoh, in separate remarks, pledged to mobilise more women into the group and campaign vigorously for Tinubu in 2027.

Other contributors at the event included Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin, Hon Taye Akinyele, Mrs Olukemi Iyantan, Dr Olubunmi Osadahun, Barr. Sola Ajisafe, High Chief Ojo Alalabiaye, and Barr. Tobi Ogunleye. They offered ideas to help the group achieve its objectives.