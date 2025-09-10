2027: Tony Cole Declares Intention To Re-Run Rivers Gov’ship Poll

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has reaffirmed his decision to run for the State gubernatorial election in 2027.

New Telegraph recalls that Cole contested the Rivers governorship election twice, in 2019 and 2023, but was unsuccessful on both occasions.

Speaking on Prime Time, an Arise Television programme, on Tuesday, Cole said he has the goal to become the Governor of Rivers.

He, however, framed his latest bid as a “Third time lucky” effort, signalling his determination to finally clinch the position after years of political engagement.

Speaking about his relationship with Rotimi Amaechi, former governor and ex-minister of transportation, Cole acknowledged that he played a pivotal role in introducing him to politics.

Cole added that he remains committed to the APC and has no intention of following Amaechi to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“Nobody can take away the fact that he brought me into politics,” Cole said, noting that while Amaechi is now pursuing the presidency, he remains focused on Rivers state.

“I have always had a lot of respect for individuals like Rotimi Amaechi and others. I have consistently said he has a goal and ambition where he wants to go, and so do I. I have my own ambition and goals,” Cole said.

“Where we stand today, he is interested in running for president, and he has gone to pursue that. I am interested in running for governor in Rivers state, and I’m staying there.”