2027: Tinubu’s Unbeaten Record Could Backfire – Omojuwa

Social media expert and political analyst, Japheth Omojuwa, on Saturday said President Bola Tinubu’s flawless electoral record could become a political curse if he fails to stabilize Nigeria’s economy and maintain strong political numbers ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on the Mic One podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, Omojuwa said President Tinubu’s reputation of never losing an election, while impressive, might create a false sense of invincibility that could backfire if not backed by effective governance and political strategy.

Drawing from his passion for boxing, Omojuwa emphasized that no political figure is immune to defeat, including a sitting president.

He said, “Tinubu has never lost an election that’s both a gift and a curse. “It’s a gift because it gives a sense of strength, but a curse because if you dwell too much on that record, you can get knocked out by a sucker punch.”

“Anybody can be beaten. If President Tinubu doesn’t ensure that the Nigerian economy is stable and if he doesn’t do his numbers well with respect to the politics, they will beat him.”

Omojuwa added that Tinubu appears aware of this vulnerability, hence his continued effort to balance governance with political groundwork.

He further pointed out that while incumbency typically favors reelection, challengers must recognize the structural advantage it provides and prepare accordingly.

“Forget Tinubu anybody on the throne is a candidate to beat. Historically, incumbents often win reelection. His opponents must understand that while he has the edge of incumbency and personal political history, complacency can be costly,” he concluded.