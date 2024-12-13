2027: Tinubu’s second term ambition premature, unrealistic, say Atiku, CUPP

Share

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and a former Vice President of the country, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have reacted to a statement credited to one of the spokesmen to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala boasting that his principal will win the 2027 Presidential Election.

In separate reactions to Bwala’s outburst, CUPP and Abubakar, who contested the presidential election in the last 2023 general election stated that it was premature for anyone to assert that the second term ambition of President Bola Tinubu was a fait accompli in the wake of the current economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

They both argue that the assertion smacks of gross insensibility to the plights of Nigerians who are currently bearing the pangs of the numerous economic policies of the current administration.

National Secretary of CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh said the remarks reinforced the perception that the government is disconnected from the people, adding that government officials don’t quite appreciate the impact of their seeming inability to meet the expectations of the citizenry.

The statement reads, “Recent declaration by the Presidency that (President) Bola Tinubu will not only contest but win the 2027 Presidential Election has sparked widespread controversy and raised fundamental questions about the administration’s priorities and sensitivity to citizens’ plight.

“This boastful statement, coming at a time when millions of Nigerians are struggling to make ends meet, has been perceived as tone-deaf and out of touch with the harsh realities on the ground.

“Given the current economic hardships and suffering of Nigerians, Tinubu’s victory seems unrealistic. The administration’s policies have exacerbated poverty, inflation, and unemployment, eroding public trust and confidence in the government’s ability to deliver on its promises.

“The declaration, therefore, appears to be a mere statement of intent rather than a reflection of the prevailing political and economic realities.

“Furthermore, this declaration may be seen as a diversionary tactic or an attempt to manipulate public opinion. At a time when Nigerians are crying out for relief from the economic hardship, the administration is busy making boasts about electoral victories.

“This approach not only demonstrates a lack of empathy but also reinforces the perception that the government is disconnected from the people.

“In a democratic system, the government’s primary responsibility is to respond to the needs and aspirations of its citizens. Instead of boasting about electoral victories that will not be given by the people, the administration should focus on addressing the pressing issues that have brought the country to its knees. Poverty, insecurity, and infrastructure development are just a few of the challenges that require urgent attention.

“Moreover, the declaration raises questions about the administration’s understanding of democracy and the electoral process. Democracy is about the people, and their voices must be heard. The administration’s boastful claim that Tinubu will win the 2027 Presidential Election undermines the democratic process and ignores the possibility that Nigerians may have a different choice.

“The declaration by the Presidency that Tinubu will win the 2027 Presidential Election is not only premature but also unrealistic. It demonstrates a lack of empathy and understanding of the harsh economic realities facing Nigerians.

“Instead of boasting about electoral victories, the administration should focus on addressing the pressing issues that have brought the country to its knees. Nigerians deserve a more inclusive and responsive governance that prioritizes their needs and aspirations.”

Speaking through his media aide, Mr. Paul Ibe, Abubakar said there is no need responding to the presidency’s claim regarding the 2027, since the decision of who becomes president rests with Nigerians.

“There is no need going back and forth on this matter. We have stated our position. Nigerians will be the ultimate deciders of who becomes president,” Atiku stated.

The former vice president who spoke through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated that he does not deserve to be re-elected by Nigerians.

He had earlier in a statement called for equity and fairness in choosing who Nigeria’s president becomes in 2027.

According to Atiku, there is a disparity in the number of years the North and South have been in power since the return of democracy in the country in 1999.

He said, “By the year 2027, the South would have enjoyed 17 years of leadership, eight years under Obasanjo, five years under Jonathan, and four years under Tinubu, while the North would have experienced only 11 years, with Yar’Adua serving three and Buhari eight.

“This results in a disparity of six years between the North and South, casting a shadow over the balance of power.”

