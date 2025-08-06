2027: Tinubu’s Premature Re-Election Campaign Breach Of Electoral Act – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said President Bola Tinubu’s premature re-election campaign is a breach of the Electoral Act, 2022.

ADC, in a statement issued by the interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji, choreographed Tinubu’s endorsements from Abuja to Kano and his campaign billboards lining the streets of Abuja, saying it flouts the Independent National Electoral Commission’s reminder that campaign activity is illegal until 150 days before the 2027 polls.

ADC noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was busy “Hoisting billboards instead of fixing the nation’s broken economy,” adding that “inflation has soared, the naira has collapsed, petrol prices have multiplied, and kidnapping has morphed into an industry—evidence of a government distracted from its duty to govern.

According to the party, “every unlawful rally is a billboard of failure,” and pledged to challenge the ruling party “when the window opens, at the ballot box.”

ADC said APC ignored the Electoral Act and demanded that the APC dismantle unlawful campaign machinery, respect the law it swore to uphold, and focus on rescuing Nigerians from grinding inflation, a battered naira, rampant insecurity, and collapsing public services.

“Until the lawful campaign window opens, every political billboard is a billboard of illegality and should be removed as they are campaign materials,” the party said.