2027: Tinubu’s Gale Of Endorsements Based On Performance – Kalu

Chairman of the Senate Committee on South East Development Commission (SEDC), Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has dismissed claims that the rising endorsements for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid stem from fears of opposition coalitions.

He insisted the endorsements are a result of President Tinubu’s bold leadership and transformative policies.

Speaking to members of the Senate Press Corps in Abuja on Tuesday, Senator Kalu, a former Senate Chief Whip, emphasized that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no fear of any coalition, describing the party as “passionate about Nigeria” and committed to nation-building.

Answering questions from journalists at the National Assembly lobby, he stated,

“No, no, no. I don’t think a party like APC has anybody to fear. We are the ruling party. We love Nigeria. That’s why many of us are building industries across the country to create jobs even outside government.”

Senator Kalu acknowledged that criticism from the opposition is expected and necessary in a democracy but warned against interpreting it as a sign of weakness for the ruling party.

“The opposition must fight. That’s their job. But our job is to deliver, and we are doing our job perfectly well. In the coming years, Nigerians will appreciate what Mr. President is doing,” he added.

Regarding President Tinubu’s recent visit to the Vatican, which sparked debate due to his faith, Kalu defended the visit, explaining it was at the personal invitation of Pope Francis, whom he described as a close friend of the President.

“It would have been disrespectful if he ignored the Pope’s invitation. About 1.8 billion Catholics, including myself, appreciate that gesture. In 2027, Catholics will remember that,” he said.

When asked about the South East’s endorsement and loyalty to the party, the former Abia State governor said the South East Caucus of the APC had already expressed support for President Tinubu even before other endorsements surfaced.

He cited a prior endorsement led by key Southeast figures, including governors and federal legislators.

“We endorsed him weeks ago, chaired by Governor Hope Uzodinma and co-chaired by the Governor of Ebonyi and the Deputy Speaker. We initiated the national endorsement,” Kalu stated.

On Tinubu’s economic policies, Senator Kalu praised the President for making tough but necessary decisions such as subsidy removal and exchange rate unification, recognizing the current hardships but stressing their importance for long-term stability.

“I’m not a politician. I’m a businessman. And this is the first President who ended the cheap money culture. People made money from nothing before. This President is telling us: make money the right way or don’t make it at all,” he emphasized.

Kalu affirmed that Tinubu’s policies are already affecting the macroeconomic level and predicted their benefits would soon reach ordinary Nigerians.

“Tinubu is not just a Southern President. He will be re-elected by both North and South because it’s in the national interest. We don’t want the country to break; we want it to thrive,” he said.

On his plans for 2027, responding to questions about his political future and record, Kalu reaffirmed his commitment to serving his constituents and Nigeria with integrity and passion.

He revealed that while infrastructure and education have been priorities, his focus will shift toward agriculture in 2027.

“You must love people to serve them. That’s why I work hard. I don’t even keep a bank account. Everything I have goes into helping people — through roads, schools, agriculture, and my foundation,” he declared.

Senator Kalu also called on Nigerian leaders, regardless of party affiliation, to speak the truth and prioritize uplifting the people rather than trading blame or harboring bitterness.

