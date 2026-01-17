The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared that Nigeria can only be rescued from what it described as an unprecedented governance crisis if President Bola Tinubu is removed from office in 2027.

Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC spokesperson, made this declaration on Friday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today,

During the programme, Abdullahi argued that the country’s challenges cannot be resolved under the current administration-led by President Tinubu.

According to him, the Federal Government’s agenda no longer reflects the interests of Nigerians, insisting that meaningful national recovery is impossible while the present leadership remains in power.

Abdullahi, a former minister, further alleged that Nigeria has been overtaken by individuals he described as having a “bandit mentality,” which he claimed is reflected in the government’s approach to governance.

READ ALSO:

“That is the agenda and not about the interests of Nigeria. There is no scenario where he remains in power, and we are able to save this country.

“When people say you can smash it, grab it, and run with it, that is the language of banditry,” he stated.

He also raised concerns over what he described as legislative manipulation, particularly in relation to tax laws, describing recent developments as without precedent in Nigeria’s democratic history.

The ADC spokesperson accused the Federal Government of forging legislation already passed by the National Assembly, questioning the seriousness of such an action.

Commenting on reports that the Federal Government paid $9 million to foreign lobbyists in the United States to improve Nigeria’s image ahead of engagements with American officials, including former US President Donald Trump, Abdullahi questioned the transparency and approval process behind the expenditure.

“How was this contract awarded? How was the money paid? Who paid the money? What budget line was it taken from? How was the money transferred out of Nigeria?” he asked.

He argued that the funds would have been better spent on internal security, noting that addressing insecurity at home would do more for Nigeria’s reputation than public relations efforts abroad.

“They don’t care whether Nigerians are still dying. They don’t care that people are still being killed. They just want to look good before Americans,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC spokesperson also expressed concern over a medical memorandum of understanding reportedly signed between Nigeria and the United States around December 19, claiming that the agreement gives the US disproportionate control over fund allocation despite Nigeria’s larger financial contribution.

“No Nigerians have seen the details of this MOU,” he said, describing the arrangement as troubling and raising questions about national sovereignty and accountability.