2027: Tinubu’s Distribution Of Campaign Vehicles Betrayal Of Public Trust – Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, has condemned the distribution of campaign vehicles for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, describing it as a display of insensitivity and a betrayal of public trust.

Obi, in a statement on X on Thursday, criticised the allocation of Hilux trucks and Hummer buses to state coordinators of Tinubu’s political structure, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, calling it a disturbing diversion of state resources.

He emphasised that while Nigeria grapples with soaring hunger, rising unemployment, and persistent insecurity, the APC-led Federal Government is focusing on political mobilisation instead of urgent national needs.

“At a time when Nigerians are struggling with hunger, unemployment, and insecurity, the decision of any government to allocate limited public resources for distributing luxury vehicles is not only insensitive but also represents a serious moral failure,” Obi stated.

The former Anambra State governor argued that focused leadership should prioritise urgent national needs, such as feeding the hungry, improving healthcare, creating jobs for youths, and securing communities, rather than spending on political campaigns.

He further lamented the consequences of misplaced priorities: “It is disheartening that children are dropping out of school because their families cannot afford tuition, mothers are dying during childbirth due to a lack of basic medical supplies, and insecurity is tearing families apart. Yet, those in power choose to purchase and distribute luxury vehicles instead of addressing the pressing needs of the people.”

Obi described the distribution of vehicles as an abuse of public trust disguised as political strategy, asserting that governance should always be about serving the people, not staging political publicity.

He called for accountable governance and prudent resource management, insisting that Nigeria cannot continue on a path characterised by waste, insensitivity, and misplaced priorities.

“Our citizens deserve leadership grounded in empathy, prudence, and accountability. Regardless of how bleak the situation may appear today, I firmly believe that a New Nigeria is not only necessary; it is possible,” Obi concluded.