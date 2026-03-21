2027: Tinubu’s Continuity Key To Consolidate Gains Of RHA – Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the continuity of President Bola Tinubu’s administration beyond 2027 is crucial to consolidating the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the President’s achievements position him strongly for a second term.

Obasa made the remarks on Saturday during an interfaith prayer session held in Ikeja to commemorate President Tinubu’s 74th birthday. The event was organised by the Mandate Movement (TMM).

He explained that the prayer session was not only for the President’s good health, long life, wisdom, and success in leading the nation beyond 2027, but also for Nigeria’s peace, unity, stability, security, and overall development.

Describing Tinubu as a pragmatic and visionary leader, Obasa said his administration’s policies and reforms are already reshaping Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda, highlighting key initiatives such as the removal of fuel subsidy, which he said has increased revenues for states, and the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFund), which he described as a “game-changer” for access to higher education.

The Speaker also cited the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as one of the country’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, with the potential to boost economic growth and tourism.

He commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her Renewed Hope Initiative, noting its impact through food distribution, agricultural support for women, economic empowerment programmes, and digital learning centres.

Obasa further called on Nigerians to support and re-elect President Tinubu, alongside all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2027 general elections.

In his remarks, former Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, praised Tinubu’s leadership and legacy, urging Nigerians to rally behind the President’s re-election bid.

“President Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria’s progress is commendable, and it is our collective duty to support him so that the nation can fully reap the benefits of his reforms,” Ambode said.

He added that the President has stabilised the country and its economy, expressing confidence that Nigeria will continue to prosper under his administration.

In his Speech, Mr Tayo Ayinde, the Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, lauded Tinubu for his efforts in repositioning the economy, saying that all Nigerians should support the President to continue beyond 2027.

Ayinde prayed that God would continue to give Tinubu the wisdom and good health to continue to steer the affairs of the country.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Strategy, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe (Oshodi/Isolo 1), and the Chairman, Planning Committee, Hon.Lanre Ogunyemi, called on Nigerians to celebrate Tinubu’s achievements, praying that God will continue to give the President sound health.

Ogundipe said, ” I call on all Nigerians to celebrate President Tinubu’s achievements. I pray that God gives him good health to continue what he has started”.

While Ogunyemi said, ” I also wish the president long life and continued service. I want to urge Nigerians to keep supporting President Tinubu and his economic reforms”.

The event was attended by political leaders, stakeholders, party faithful, community leaders, as well as Islamic and Christian clerics, and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from across Lagos State.