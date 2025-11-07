2027: Tinubu’s Benue Campaign Office Demolished

The President Bola Tinubu campaign edifice in Makurdi, Benue State was yesterday demolished following a purported order by the state government under Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The building, which served as the National Secretariat of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Group (ABT), was inaugurated last week in a ceremony attended by a large crowd from Benue and other North Central states.

The event was organised by the Executive Director of Housing, Finance and Accounts at the Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria, Dr. Mathias Terwase Byuan, who also serves as the National Coordinator and Chief Convener of the group. Byuan is also an APC governorship aspirant in the state in the 2027 general elections.

According to the ABT Support Group, the demolished structure had a valid Certificate of Occupancy and an approved building plan from the Benue State Urban Development Board. The group described the action as “unexpected,” given the approvals it obtained before construction.