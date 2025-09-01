2027: Tinubu’ll Win By Landslide, Kwankwaso Tells El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has been accused of allegedly resorting to blackmail and falsehoods against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Dr. Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso made the allegation in a statement he personally signed and issued to journalists in Kano on Monday, warning El-Rufai that his alleged attempts to discredit President Tinubu would fail.

“You cannot discourage or edge out President Tinubu from the 2027 race the way you tried with former President Jonathan in 2015, using insecurity, poverty, and economic challenges as tools,” Kwankwaso said.

He said Tinubu had made significant progress in security and economic reforms, crediting National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu with “gradually eradicating insecurity,” while alleging that El-Rufai was unhappy with the government’s achievements.

Kwankwaso challenged El-Rufai to provide evidence to back claims that the Tinubu administration was sponsoring banditry, “or remain silent and allow the government to continue its good work.”

He accused El-Rufai of attempting to incite Northern Nigerians against the administration, but said Northerners were aware of Tinubu’s efforts, especially in restoring security across Birnin Gwari, Sokoto, Borno, and other states.

Kwankwaso also criticized opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, describing them as “a coalition of failures” incapable of matching Tinubu’s leadership.

He recalled that the Buhari administration, in which El-Rufai played a major role, left behind deep economic and security challenges, including a naira-to-dollar exchange rate of N1,500, up from N160 under Jonathan, which Tinubu inherited.

“Under Ribadu’s leadership, bandits, Boko Haram fighters, and other criminals are being eliminated daily. Northern Nigeria is now reaping the benefits, as citizens can travel safely between Kano, Abuja, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Borno,” he said.

Kwankwaso urged Nigerians to rally behind Tinubu to complete two terms, describing him as a unifier who has prioritized the North despite historical leadership imbalances between regions.

“President Tinubu stood firm and won in 2023 with 8 million votes. This time, with Northern support, I assure you he will win by a landslide with 15 million votes,” Kwankwaso declared.