The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Bola Tinubu or any candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking reelection will not get a second term of office because the party has failed the country.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, stated that last Saturday’s local government election in Lagos was a vote of no confidence in the president and his party.

“Tinubu is bad market and a one-time president by these failures in governance,” Ologunagba said.

He argued that if APC is as strong as they claim it is, the outcome of the recent local government election in Lagos State would have been different.

Ologunagba described the election as “shabby” and quoted an unnamed APC leader to have stated that “the people didn’t vote for us.”

According to him, out of over six million registered voters in the state, only six percent voted.

“This is a silent vote of no confidence… which means APC is rejected at that point. And they should know that 2027 is about the people saying no.

“The people of Lagos said no by silence. In 2027 they will say it loud by voting, and they will vote APC out,” he added.

Ologunagba said no patriotic Nigerian will vote for APC in 2027, and said PDP is recalibrating and will soon reclaim its position as a leading political party in the country.

“So we are connected to the people. With this litany of failures (of the APC), I can tell you, that no patriotic Nigerian, because I won’t say right thinking, but no patriotic Nigerian, no humane Nigerian, no group or political party, will support Tinubu for in 2017,” he said.

He told APC that though some politicians are defecting to the party, Nigerians are not defecting, “because they are constantly under the pressure of your ill-conceived policies and your insensitivity in government.

“Because the people are not defecting from hunger, they are not defecting from insecurity.

“Only two days ago, our Anambra State candidates was attacked here in Abuja.

“It goes to underscore the level of insecurity in this country under this rudderless and irresponsible APC government that is completely insensitive.”

Ologunagba boasted that PDP is the only that can defeat the APC in 2027, and disclosed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party will hold this week as scheduled, to ratify the concluded congresses.

“Of course, the NWC has considered that in line with the normal procedures after the processes, it will be presented to the NEC for rectification.

“One thing is clear the PDP is very strong. We have started the process of recalibrating, coming together in unity because the strength of this party is in the people across the country.

“We are focused, we’re recalibrating, we’re united and we’re working together and working towards having a very successful national convention,” he added.