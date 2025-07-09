2027: Tinubu Will Win If Coalition Presents Southern – Kenneth Okonkwo

A member of the opposition coalition of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Kenneth Okonkwo, on Tuesday said President Tinubu will win if the coalition presents a southern presidential candidate like Peter Obi as its flag bearer in the 2027 election.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, the former Labour Party (LP) spokesperson said that to unseat Tinubu, the ADC coalition should present a northern political heavyweight in the toga of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, ex-Sokoto governor Aminu Tambuwal, among others.

He also stated that Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has bcome incurably bad and wants to terminate his incumbency”.

Okonkwo said that since the APC is presenting Tinubu to be its flag bearer, the opposition coalition must present a northerner to challenge him.

“My strategy this time around is that I am going to support a northerner in 2027. It must be a northerner that the whole north is willing to support.

“If the whole north is willing to support an Atiku, why not?

“If the whole north is willing to support a Tambuwal, why not? The person must be qualified, and if he has experience in the presidency, it is an added advantage, and when he puts up something from the south, that will push him through.

“Anybody telling you it’s injustice if the north comes in, if the south comes in, and whoever wins in a primary election will take it for four years. Where is the injustice? It has happened before.

“Anybody telling you to bring a fresh southerner to compete against Tinubu, a southerner, is trying to tell you to zone the ticket to Tinubu and Tinubu will win outright.

“If you bring somebody from the Southeast, even if he wins, they will steal it from him.

“Let me tell you the strategy that will make the Southeast man to be president. Do you know the South-West has never contested an election against an incumbent? Strategy? Because they know that in Nigeria, if you don’t have the establishment supporting you, even if you win, they will steal it from you.

“Peter Obi won the election in 2023, and they stole it from us. If you do it again, they will steal it from him because there is no incumbent to back you, but if you bring somebody from the north, nobody will prevail on him to leave his victory because he is not from the same side as you,” he said.