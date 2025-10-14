2027: Tinubu Will Record Overwhelming Victory In S’East – Kalu 

Orji Uzor Kalu, the former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, on Tuesday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not depend on defections of the opposition figures to win the 2027 presidential election.

This is as he said, President Bola Tinubu will record an overwhelming victory in the South-East during the next general elections.

Speaking on TVC’s “News Journalists’ Hangout” on Monday, Kalu, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on South-East Development Commission, said the party’s rising influence in the South-East is a result of hard work, consistency, sacrifice, and hard work.

According to him, “We are not relying on defections to win. We are relying on hard work. Politics is about commitment and results, not noise.

“We are on the ground and determined to ensure that President Tinubu and all APC candidates perform well in 2027, especially in Abia and across the South-East.”

The former governor of Abia State expressed confidence in Tinubu’s reform agenda, describing it as an essential process that will bring positive results despite current challenges.

He also pointed out the ongoing infrastructure improvements in the South-East, including federal road projects linking Enugu, Lokpanta, Aba, Port Harcourt, Bende, and Arochukwu, observing, “before now, those roads were impassable.

“Reforms come with the good, the bad, and the ugly. Nigerians are feeling pains, yes, but these pains will lead to long-term gains.

“Today, they are being rebuilt. The President is doing a lot in our region, and I am confident that the 2026 budget will reflect even more development for our people.”

“I have already sponsored a bill on social welfare and investment to reduce poverty, and will meet the President to fast-track it. We must show Nigerians that we have them in our hearts,” he noted.

Kalu recalled that he was ridiculed and called names when he joined the APC in 2016 as the only political leader from the South-East to identify with the party.

He pointed out, “When I joined the APC in 2016, I was the only South-East leader in the party.

“People mocked me, called me names, and thought I was mad to have joined a party that had no governor or lawmaker from our region”.

He informed, “but I stood my ground and kept assuring the party leadership that it would be well. In 2019, I became the first senator elected on the APC platform from the South-East, and today the story has changed.

“We now have APC governors, senators, and House members across the zone.”

“In 2019, President Buhari got over 60% of the votes in my constituency, Abia North. Tinubu didn’t do well in 2023 in the southeast, but this time, we are ready.

“Our people are beginning to see the progress in roads and infrastructure. The President has opened up roads long abandoned, and he is doing more,” Kalu noted.

According to Kalu, the South-East has been marginalised, and “put out of the scheme of things” since after the civil war, noting, however, “I can always tell you that the South-East is not really marginalised, but we were put out of the scheme of things since after the civil war.

“I didn’t start the war, I didn’t fight in it, nor did I end it. What we need is sincerity and equity so that we can all move together and develop the country.”

On the detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the senator called on Nigerians to respect the judicial process, noting that “Nnamdi Kanu’s case is before a competent court, and it would be unfair for me to comment on his release.

“Justice Omotosho is handling the matter, and we should allow the courts to do their work. Nigerians must learn to respect the judiciary.”