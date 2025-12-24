2027: Tinubu Support Group To Organize Two Million March Campaign In 36 States

As preparations for the 2027 general election gather momentum, a Support Group for Mr President known as “Nigeria Consensus and Awareness for Bola Tinubu (BAT) has restated its commitment to organise a million march nationwide, to ensure the re-election of the incumbent Commander-in-Chief.

The National Leader of the group, who doubles as the Director of Monitoring, Planning and Logistics, Hon Otunba Akin Joye, made this assertion in a statement issued on Wednesday and made available to newsmen.

The statement noted that the group operations and activities were currently in the 36 states of the federation.

It further urged Nigerians to ensure that all hands were on deck to actualise total victory for President Bola Tinubu come 2027.

“We have planned to organise a two-million march across the 36 states of the country.

It further stated that the group was currently partnering with over 100 amalgamated unions and associations in different parts of the country.

“We are in all local governments in Nigeria, we are grassroot shooters, we have already dedicated the association to the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the headquarters in Abuja”

“We have our diaspora members in Canada and the United States of America who are experts on issues related to security’

The statement commended stakeholders and members of Nigeria Consensus and Awareness for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) 2027, for their resilience.

It is worthy to note that the Nigeria Consensus and Awareness was formed in November 2023 after wider consultation with traditional rulers and eminent stakeholders across the six geo-political zones of the country.