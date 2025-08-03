2027: Tinubu Receives Overwhelming Support From Benue

President Bola Tinubu has received overwhelming backing from the people of Kwande Local Government Area in Benue State, who pledged their unflinching support for his re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The show of solidarity also extended to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator George Akume.

During a solidarity visit to Senator Akume’s residence, the delegation, which cut across political affiliations, commended the SGF for his unwavering commitment to the development of Benue State and his efforts in advancing the interests of the Tiv nation and the state at large within the federal structure.

Led by Chief Terlumun Akputu, the delegation described the visit as a demonstration of appreciation for the SGF’s role in attracting federal presence to the area.

Speaking at the event, Barr. Vincent Uji lauded President Tinubu for his inclusive governance style and said the people of Kwande had experienced a renewed sense of hope under the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He pointed to several federal projects and initiatives currently underway in the state, many of which he attributed to Senator Akume’s influence and dedication.

Barr. Uji further noted that the unity and political resolve displayed by the people of Kwande LGA reflected their alignment with the current administration and assured that their support would intensify as the 2027 elections approach. He urged other communities across Benue to emulate Kwande’s commitment to ensuring the APC remains the dominant political force in the state.

In his response, Senator Akume expressed deep appreciation for the visit and the unwavering support of the Kwande people. He described the show of solidarity as timely and inspiring, especially as the Tinubu administration ramps up efforts to deliver on its promises.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Terrence Kuanum, the SGF reaffirmed his resolve to ensure that Benue continues to benefit from the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He assured the delegation of his continued advocacy for developmental projects and policies that will improve the lives of citizens across the state.

Senator Akume praised President Tinubu’s leadership as inclusive, visionary, and focused on national unity and economic transformation.

He called on the people of Kwande to remain steadfast in their support and to actively promote peace and development throughout Benue State.

“The unity you’ve demonstrated today gives me great confidence that Benue is on a path of renewal. With your continued support, we will consolidate our gains and ensure that the dividends of democracy reach every corner of our dear state,” he said.

Akume also urged political leaders and traditional institutions in the state to work together in fostering a political culture anchored on progress, development, and service to the people.