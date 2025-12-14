The Director-General of President Bola Tinubu Campaign Council in the 2023 Presidential election, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, has called on Nigerians to queue behind the reelection of Tinubu in 2027.

Faleke, a National Coordinator of the Presidential Coalition Council (PCC), established for the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027, asked Nigerians to vote for Tinubu once again to consolidate on the commendable, far-reaching reforms his administration has embarked upon.

The former lawmaker made this remark at the launch of PCC and sensitisation on the policies of Tinubu’s administration to the people of Oyo State.

Faleke, who was visibly represented at the event by Hon. Abiodun Mafe, urged party members to continue to win people to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and spread the gospel of good governance.

He, however, enjoined party members to remain steadfast and to dispel any fears as the APC would emerge victorious both at the national level and in the state.

He further told party members to keep their Permanent Voter’s Card safe, calling on those without PVCs to go and register for it.

After launching the PCC, he said other groups would begin to join the council, and presented PCC souvenirs to Hon. Bakare, who organised the event on behalf of Faleke

A member of the PCC team from Abuja, Hon. Abdullah Enilolobo, while giving his speech stated that the launch of PCC beginning from Ibadan was strategic as Ibadan controls half of Oyo’s total votes.

Enilolobo commended Hon. Bakare for using his personal resources to organise the launch of PCC and the sensitisation of the policies of the Tinubu administration.

While emphasising on the policies of the Tinubu administration, Enilolobo said Nigeria could have ceased to exist if President Tinubu had not won the 2023 presidential election.

He recalled that Nigeria was borrowing to pay salaries and was on the verge of bankruptcy before President Tinubu assumed office and transformed its financial state.

He added that the removal of fuel subsidy, floating of the naira, and the new tax regime all ensured that the Nigerian economy got back on a sound footing.

Enilolobo said borrowing to pay salaries before 2023 has now increased the national minimum wage, while financial allocations to states and local governments have quadrupled.

He urged members of the party to be ready to work together to secure the Oyo governorship and presidential elections for the APC in 2027.

While thanking the PCC team from Abuja, Hon Bakare expressed delight at their support.

He heaped encomium on the leadership of Hon James Faleke, saying Faleke was not new to presidential victory as he was the DG for Tthe inubu Campaign Council in 2023.