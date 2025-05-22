2027: Tinubu Re-Election Will Be Seamless- Akpabio

Share

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday assured President Bola Tinubu that his re-election will be seamless in the 2023 election unlike the competition he faced to win the seat in 2023.

Akpabio made the remark while leading the leadership of the National Assembly to pass a vote of confidence in Tinubu during the All Progressives Congress (APC) national summit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“If this president has done well, is it not us (National Assembly) that will say so? If he has not done well, is it not us that will give him notice of impeachment? We are not giving him notice of impeachment, we are giving him notice that it was difficult for you in 2023, but in 2027 I see everything turning around, the number of states that are coming to join you.

“As I was leaving, one senator was dragging my dress today. He said, ‘please take me there’, and I said you can’t come now. He is a Labour senator but I don’t want to mention his name.”

