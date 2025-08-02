2027: Tinubu Pushes Back, Woos Class Of ’99 Govs

Saturday Telegraph has gathered that the meeting between President Bola Tinubu and some former state governors, particularly those elected in 1999 struck a deal to market the current regime both in the media and at the grassroots.

President last Saturday hosted them at the State House, Abuja, in what many people termed a symbolic reunion.

The delegation was led by a former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, they met President Tinubu behind closed doors with both the host and the visitors refusing to state the mission as well as what was discussed to newsmen.

President Tinubu served as governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 under the banner of the now defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD).

Those who visited the President include Chief George Akume (Benue); Chief James Ibori (Delta); Chief Lucky Igbinedion (Edo); Obong Victor Attah (Akwa Ibom); Senator Sam Egwu (Ebonyi); Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi) and Mr Donald Duke (Cross River).

Others include Mr Boni Haruna (Adamawa); Otunba Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti); Adamu Muazu (Bauchi); Ibrahim Saminu Turaki (Jigawa) and Mr Jolly Nyame (Taraba).

A source close to one of the former governors privy to what happened at the meeting stated that though the meeting was a it was alo reunion of some sorts but to enlist their support for his regime considering their influence within their respective states.

“I can confidently tell you that what President Bola Tinubu did was to enlist the support of his friends whom he served with at the same time as chief executive of their respective states,” the source, who pleaded not to be named, said.

When asked if the president secured the needed support, the source said, “Yes! And they have even begun work in that direction.”

The source stated that former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff of Borno has been appointed to lead the onslaught by serving as the coordinator of the group while his counterpart in Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu had been given the charge to be the voice of the initiative.

“Former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff is their chairman. And from now, you will be seeing more of those former governors appearing on television.

“Apart from that, they have also resolved to go back to their respective states to take the Renewed Hope agenda to the people,” the source stated.