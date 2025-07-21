2027: Tinubu, Oborevwori’s Endorsement Tears Delta North APC

The endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori ahead of 2027 general election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta North Senatorial District has assumed a new twist.

The ‘old’ APC card carrying members, led by the Senator, representing the zone, Prince Ned Nwoko, attended by the state chairman of the party, Elder Omeni Sobotie, the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Sir Chamberlain Dunkwu, former NIMASA chieftain, Victor Ochei, SWC of the party and hundreds of supporters, six weeks ago gathered at Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha North and endorsed President Tinubu, Oborevwori and Nwoko for reelection in 2027.

But at Boji-Boji Owa, the hometown of former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in Ika NorthEast Local Government Area of the state yesterday, stakeholders of the party, mainly the new defectors from PDP, endorsed the duo of Tinubu and Oborevwori, but dropped Nwoko.

The ‘new’ APC chieftains, were led by the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, supported by the member, representing Ika Federal Constituency, Victor Nwokolo, who moved the motion for the endorsement that was seconded by the Majority Leader of the state’s House of Assembly, Hon. Emeka Nwobi.

They said the President and the governor should be re-elected to continue the good work they are doing. Sobotie, who again attended and described the gathering as a meeting of “those who can win election”, with his Delta North Chairman, Ogbueshi Adizue Eluaka and Chamberlain, said the Deputy Governor, who hails from the district, remains the leader of the party.

The deputy governor expressed satisfaction at the mammoth crowd at the meeting. He said: “I am truly encouraged by what I see here – the energy and the unity show that we are ready to take APC to greater heights in Delta North.” “Your presence is not just symbolic, it is a statement of purpose and determination.”