2027: Tinubu, Oborevwori Re-elections, A Walkover, Says APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Dr. Maurice Ojo-Ede, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu and the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, will emerge victorious during the 2027 general elections.

The chieftain said the ongoing coalition by some failed and serial loser politicians would be an effort in futility. He maintained that any coalition aimed at undermining President Tinubu’s second term would face stiff opposition from Nigerians.

Ojo-Ede who spoke after the APC National Summit in Abuja said the decision of Governor Oborevwori to join APC was a significant boost to the party’s strength in the country.

He attributed the party’s prospects to its beneficial policies and programmes for Nigerians as currently enshrined in the Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda of the President and Oborevwori.

He specifically highlighted President Tinubu’s efforts in empowering youths and investing in infrastructure, which he believes have earned the party significant goodwill.

He expressed high optimism about Governor Oborevwori’s chances in the 2027 governorship election, insisting that “it will be a walkover for Tinubu and Oborevwori given their accomplishments and the unity in the party.”

