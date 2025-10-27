2027: Tinubu, Oborevwori Get U3 Endorsement

…Waive, Oguma, Oghenechovwen, Majemite, and Others Preach Unity, inclusivity

Leaders and stakeholders of the Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency Forum (U3) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, threw their weight behind President Bola Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, endorsing them as the party’s sole candidates for the 2027 general elections.

Moving the motion for the vote of confidence and endorsement of the duo as the APC’s sole candidates for 2027, the member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Francis Waive, commended President Tinubu for his developmental strides, particularly the approval of the Federal Medical Centre in Udu.

Waive also commended Governor Oborevwori, whom he described as a hard-working progressive Governor, insisting that both President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori deserved a second term for the good works they are doing.

He called on members to mobilise constituents to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise to ensure massive support for both Tinubu and Oborevwori in 2027.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted after being put to a voice vote by the Chairman of the forum, Olorogun John Oguma, was seconded by the member representing Ughelli North Constituency I at the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Matthew Omonade.

Earlier in his welcome remarks during the meeting, which was held at Ovwian, Udu Local Government Area, Oguma said the group was put together to strengthen the unity of the party in the area and to ensure the re-election of both President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

“This gathering is to see how we can deliver Tinubu and Oborevwori come 2027. In Abuja, there is no vacancy in Aso Rock, and in Asaba, there is no vacancy in Dennis Osadebe House,” Oguma declared.

Continuing, he said, “We want to work and ensure that we win all five elections for the APC in 2027”.

He stressed that the U3 forum predated the merger of the legacy parties, adding that members needed to come together, strategise, and ensure that everyone is carried along in the scheme of things.

Also in his remarks, the host and deputy chairman of the forum, Chief Eddie Ono Sorhue, thanked the forum’s leadership for the privilege to host the meeting and commended members for the unity that exists within the party.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Secretary of the forum, Rt. Hon. Festus Agas, a former Secretary to the Delta State Government, lauded the U3 leadership and members for their commitment and unity of purpose.

Also speaking, Chairman of Udu Local Government Area, Chief Vincent Oyibode, commended the U3 leadership for its ongoing media sensitisation on the voter registration exercise and charged members to sensitise their communities to register and obtain their voter cards.

Chatting with newsmen, Chief Fred Majemite praised the unity among members, describing the endorsement of both leaders as a step in the right direction. He urged party faithful to return to their wards to mobilise for the APC.

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chris Oghenechovwen, emphasised that the forum must remain united to achieve success.

The meeting was attended by political leaders, stakeholders, and party faithful from Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu local government areas.