2027: Tinubu, Oborevwori Get U3 Endorsement

Leaders and stakeholders of the Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency Forum (U3) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, threw their weight behind President Bola Tinubu and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, endorsing them as the party’s sole candidates for the 2027 general elections.

Moving the motion for the vote of confidence and endorsement of the duo as the APC’s sole candidates for 2027, the member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Francis Waive, commended President Tinubu for his developmental strides, particularly the approval of the Federal Medical Centre in Udu.

Waive also commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori whom he described as a hardworking progressive governor, insisting that both President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori deserved a second term for the good works they are doing.

He called on members to mobilize constituents to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise to ensure massive support for both Tinubu and Oborevwori in 2027.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted after being put to voice vote by the Chairman of the forum, Olorogun John Oguma, was seconded by the member representing Ughelli North Constituency I at the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Matthew Omonade.