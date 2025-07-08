2027: Tinubu Not Distracted By Formation Of Opposition Coalition – FG

The Federal Government has said that President Bola Tinubu will not be distracted by the formation of political coalitions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the declaration in a statement on Tuesday, noting that while Nigerians are free to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of association and expression, the Tinubu administration remains focused on delivering reforms and economic growth.

“President Tinubu’s administration will not be sidetracked by politicking or political distractions,” Idris stated.

He emphasized that the government is fully committed to its Renewed Hope agenda, which is already producing tangible results just two years into the president’s tenure.

“Crude oil theft has significantly reduced, and investor confidence in the oil and gas sector is rebounding. Inflation is easing, the naira is stabilising, and security challenges are being addressed with renewed vigour,” he said.

According to him, millions of Nigerians including households, students, artisans, and small business owners are benefiting from various initiatives such as student loans, access to consumer credit, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicle conversions, and improved infrastructure and government services.

He added that two weeks ago, the president signed four landmark tax reform bills into law, describing them as one of the most ambitious fiscal overhauls in Nigeria’s history. These reforms, he noted, will be implemented from 2026 and are expected to significantly enhance prosperity for households and businesses.

Idris also referenced the launch of the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme, calling it the single largest agricultural mechanisation initiative ever undertaken in Nigeria. He said the initiative is part of the administration’s efforts to ensure food security across the country.

While acknowledging the buzz surrounding emerging opposition coalitions, the minister said such developments are not unexpected. However, he accused the opposition of trying to derail the government’s focus on national progress.

“The Tinubu administration remains undeterred, focused, and committed to building a more prosperous Nigeria for all,” Idris said.