2027: Tinubu Need To Be Worried If Buhari Is Not On His Side – Ndume

As political permutations gather steam ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be concerned if his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, is not firmly backing him.

Ndume, who has become a vocal critic of the Tinubu-led administration, made this remark on Friday while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Speaking on Buhari’s enduring influence in Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly in the North, Ndume described the former President’s followership as “Occultic,” noting that despite being out of power, Buhari remains a beloved figure among the masses.

“Buhari’s followership has diminished naturally because it is different when you are not in power and after spending like eight years in power. Of course, his popularity has diminished; it is natural, but you can’t write him off, especially with the Northern masses. The followership of Buhari has been occultic. You cannot explain it,” Ndume stated.

He further emphasized Buhari’s connection with the grassroots, adding, “If Buhari is coming here now, you will see people rushing to see him. Everybody, including those in the vegetable market, will rush here. Buhari is still with the Talakawas.”

Ndume urged Tinubu to pay close attention to the former President’s political stance as preparations for the next election intensify.

“Tinubu should be worried if Buhari is not on his side. Every number counts, and Buhari has one vote. Tinubu should also be worried about my position. Because I have one vote for him. He does not have a vote for me,” he added.

Ndume’s remarks come just hours after a high-profile political gathering at Buhari’s Kaduna residence, where former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and other opposition figures paid the former leader a visit a meeting that has sparked fresh speculations about new political alliances ahead of 2027.

