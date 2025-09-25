2027: Tinubu/Namadi Mobilisation Groups Unveil Leaderships In Jigawa

As the countdown to the 2027 general elections gathers momentum, two mobilization groups linked to the re-election bids of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State were yesterday unveiled with their respective leaderships.

The groups, namely APC National Women Advocacy (NAWA-ORG) inaugurated the leadership of its Northwest Zone, while the 4+4 Tinubu/Namadi Campaign Mobilization presented letter of appointments to its State Coordinator and Chairman of its Board of Trustees, (BoT) at a separate event in the state capital.

The emergence of the two bodies is coming barely a few days after Namadi declared his support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid at a public event in Maigatari, Northwest part of the state.

The governor’s wife, Dr. Amina Umar Namadi, who presided over the inauguration of the Northwest Women Advocacy organization’s leadership and at the Banquet Hall Government House, said the group initiated to promote the party’s philosophy and the Renewed Hope Agenda. Namadi reminded Nigerian women of the numerous dividends of democracy delivered to which she claimed, were being delivered to Nigerians by Tinubu under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

She stated that the transformation currently taking place across all sectors of Nigeria’s society and economy has rekindled hope for a better nation. In view of these developments, she said President Tinubu and other APC leaders deserve a second term, along with prayers for good health and wisdom to continue their public service.

National Women Leader, of the APC, Dr. Mary Alile Idele, while inaugurating the leadership of the NAWA-ORG, Northwest, declared that “there is no vacancy in Aso Rock come 2027,” urging opposition parties to abandon their illusory dreams and join the APC’s project to build a greater Nigeria.