2027: Tinubu Must Be Re-Elected To Finish Policies – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development on Monday urged all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prioritize the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 over their political ambitions.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, Keyamo emphasized that Tinubu’s second term is essential to complete the reforms he has initiated in governance.

The Minister reckoned that it would be tragic for any government to come in 2027 and stop Tinubu reforms, adding that it is what has happened in the past when all the inchoate policies were implemented.

Following the recent defection of Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta State, Keyamo’s home state to the APC, the Minister ceded the party’s leadership in the state to him.

Keyamo stated that such sacrifices are necessary to strengthen the APC and improve President Tinubu’s chances of re-election in 2027.

The Minister stated that the PDP has lost its soul in Delta State, with the defection of Oborevwori to the APC.

He explained that Delta was one of the major funders of the PDP, adding that the defection of the governor was one of the major boosts for the APC, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Every single APC member in Nigeria today should be concentrating on the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu irrespective of whether it affects your personal interest or not because he does need a second term to fully finish up all these reforms.

“Whether I have to make sacrifices like yesterday where we surrendered (party leadership in Delta), it is all irrelevant so long as we are strengthening APC the more for the re-election of Mr President.

“I don’t care whether it affects me, I don’t care whether I lose out politically, Mr President must be elected.

“The PDP knows that they have lost something like their soul. Delta was like the soul of the PDP. Delta was one of the major funders of the PDP; they have lost it.”

