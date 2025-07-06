2027: Tinubu May Get Just 30% Northern Votes – Zainab Galadima

Zainab Galadima, daughter of the chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has made a bold prediction that President Bola Tinubu may secure only 30 per cent or less of Northern votes in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on the Mic On Podcast hosted by Nigerian journalist, Seun Okinbaloye, Zainab warned that the forthcoming election would be Tinubu’s most difficult political contest, fueled by mounting dissatisfaction and growing opposition coalition.

Zainab emphasized the seriousness of the new opposition alliance, which she believes poses a significant threat to Tinubu’s re-election chances.

She said, “It’s really bad. Tinubu may get maybe 30 per cent or less. It’s going to be worse than the 2023 election.

“It’s going to be the toughest battle that he will ever see. This coalition as much as I don’t fully understand their strategy signals that the ruling party needs to sit up.”

Her comments come amid heightened political activity and realignments, especially after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was officially adopted last week as the political platform for the newly formed opposition coalition seeking to unseat Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The opposition movement, backed by several prominent political figures, has begun positioning itself for the next general election.

The coalition has reportedly named key officers and is building momentum to challenge the current administration’s policies and performance.

Zainab’s remarks have sparked widespread discussion about the potential shift in Northern political alignment and growing dissatisfaction with the Tinubu-led government, particularly in the northern regions.